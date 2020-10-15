PADUCAH, KY -- The McCracken County boys and girls soccer teams claimed 1st District Championships on Thursday night as each picked up 4-0 wins over St. Mary.
Other high school scores from Thursday night:
BOYS SOCCER
1st District Championship
McCracken County 4, St Mary 0 - FINAL
2nd District Championship
Marshall County 3, Murray 1 - FINAL
8th District Championship
University Heights 10, Christian County 0 - FINAL
GIRLS SOCCER
1st District Championship
McCracken County 4, St Mary 0 - FINAL
2nd District Championship
Marshall County 9, Murray 1 - FINAL
5th District Championship
Trigg County 2, Lyon County 0 - FINAL
7th District Championship
Madisonville-NH 2, Caldwell County 0 - FINAL
8th District Championship
University Heights 9, Christian County 0 - FINAL