  • awells

PADUCAH, KY -- The McCracken County boys and girls soccer teams claimed 1st District Championships on Thursday night as each picked up 4-0 wins over St. Mary.

Other high school scores from Thursday night:

BOYS SOCCER

1st District Championship

McCracken County 4, St Mary 0 - FINAL

2nd District Championship

Marshall County 3, Murray 1 - FINAL

8th District Championship

University Heights 10, Christian County 0 - FINAL

GIRLS SOCCER

1st District Championship

McCracken County 4, St Mary 0 - FINAL

2nd District Championship

Marshall County 9, Murray 1 - FINAL

5th District Championship

Trigg County 2, Lyon County 0 - FINAL

7th District Championship

Madisonville-NH 2, Caldwell County 0 - FINAL

8th District Championship

University Heights 9, Christian County 0 - FINAL