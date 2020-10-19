McCracken County's volleyball team swept St. Mary in the 2nd District semifinals. With the win, the Lady Mustangs improved to 100-0 all-time vs. Region 1 teams. you can check out highlights in the video above.
Below is a list of reported high school scores from Monday, October 19th.
Volleyball:
KHSAA
1st District Semifinals
Hickman County d. Fulton City 25-9, 25-16, 25-14
Carlisle County d. Fulton County 25-3, 25-10, 25-6
2nd District Semifinals
McCracken County d. St. Mary 25-9, 25-8, 25-5
4th District Semifinals
Calloway County d. Christian Fellowship 25-23, 21-25, 23-25, 25-19, 15-10
Girls Soccer:
KHSAA
Region 1 Semifinals
Marshall County vs. St. Mary (Postponed)
Murray vs. McCracken Country (Postponed)
Region 2 Quarterfinals
Henderson County 3, Caldwell County 0
University Heights 10, Lyon County 0
Boys Soccer:
KHSAA
Region 2 Quarterfinals
Trigg County vs. Hopkins Central (Postponed)
Henderson County vs. Christian County (Postponed)