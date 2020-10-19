McCracken County's volleyball team swept St. Mary in the 2nd District semifinals. With the win, the Lady Mustangs improved to 100-0 all-time vs. Region 1 teams. you can check out highlights in the video above.

Below is a list of reported high school scores from Monday, October 19th.

Volleyball:

KHSAA

1st District Semifinals

Hickman County d. Fulton City 25-9, 25-16, 25-14

Carlisle County d. Fulton County 25-3, 25-10, 25-6

2nd District Semifinals

McCracken County d. St. Mary 25-9, 25-8, 25-5

4th District Semifinals

Calloway County d. Christian Fellowship 25-23, 21-25, 23-25, 25-19, 15-10

Girls Soccer:

KHSAA

Region 1 Semifinals

Marshall County vs. St. Mary (Postponed)

Murray vs. McCracken Country (Postponed)

Region 2 Quarterfinals

Henderson County 3, Caldwell County 0

University Heights 10, Lyon County 0

Boys Soccer:

KHSAA

Region 2 Quarterfinals

Trigg County vs. Hopkins Central (Postponed)

Henderson County vs. Christian County (Postponed)

