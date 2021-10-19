Below is a list of reported high school scores from Tuesday, October 19th:

Boys Soccer:

KHSAA State Tournament

Louisville Butler 3, McCracken County 2

Girls Soccer:

KHSAA State Tournament

Henderson County 3, Marshall County 1

Volleyball:

KHSAA 

1st District Championship

Carlisle County d. Hickman County 25-22, 23-25, 25-12, 25-17

2nd District Championship

McCracken County d. Paducah Tilghman 25-12, 25-21, 25-18

3rd District Semifinals

Graves County d. Mayfield 19-25, 25-22, 25-15, 25-23

3rd District Championship

Ballard Memorial d. Graves County 25-23, 25-15, 25-19

4th District Championship

Marshall County d. Christian Fellowship 25-21, 25-23, 25-10

5th District Semifinals

Livingston Central d. Trigg County 25-27, 25-10, 25-13, 25-15

5th District Championship

Crittenden County d. Livingston Central

7th District Championship

Madisonville-NH d. Caldwell County 25-17, 21-25, 25-23, 25-11

8th District Semifinals

University Heights d. Fort Campbell 25-12, 25-14, 25-8

Christian County d. Hopkinsville