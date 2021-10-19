Below is a list of reported high school scores from Tuesday, October 19th:
Boys Soccer:
KHSAA State Tournament
Louisville Butler 3, McCracken County 2
Girls Soccer:
KHSAA State Tournament
Henderson County 3, Marshall County 1
Volleyball:
KHSAA
1st District Championship
Carlisle County d. Hickman County 25-22, 23-25, 25-12, 25-17
2nd District Championship
McCracken County d. Paducah Tilghman 25-12, 25-21, 25-18
3rd District Semifinals
Graves County d. Mayfield 19-25, 25-22, 25-15, 25-23
3rd District Championship
Ballard Memorial d. Graves County 25-23, 25-15, 25-19
4th District Championship
Marshall County d. Christian Fellowship 25-21, 25-23, 25-10
5th District Semifinals
Livingston Central d. Trigg County 25-27, 25-10, 25-13, 25-15
5th District Championship
Crittenden County d. Livingston Central
7th District Championship
Madisonville-NH d. Caldwell County 25-17, 21-25, 25-23, 25-11
8th District Semifinals
University Heights d. Fort Campbell 25-12, 25-14, 25-8
Christian County d. Hopkinsville