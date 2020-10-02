10/2 Gridiron Glory - Part 1
10/2 Gridiron Glory - Part 2

Below is a list of reported high school football scores from Friday, October 2nd.

Kentucky:

Crittenden County 56, Trigg County 34

Graves County 48, Ohio County 41

McCracken County 56, Daviess County 22

Paducah Tilghman 31, Murray 21

Mayfield 21, Caldwell County 20

Marshall County 54, Ballard Memorial 0 (Thursday)

Tennessee:

Lake County 35, Gleason 14

South Gibson 26, Martin Westview 19

Greenfield 30, Humboldt 6

Crockett County 28, Obion Central 0

Trenton Peabody 49, Union City 7

Dresden 20, South Fulton 6