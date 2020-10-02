Below is a list of reported high school football scores from Friday, October 2nd.
Kentucky:
Crittenden County 56, Trigg County 34
Graves County 48, Ohio County 41
McCracken County 56, Daviess County 22
Paducah Tilghman 31, Murray 21
Mayfield 21, Caldwell County 20
Marshall County 54, Ballard Memorial 0 (Thursday)
Tennessee:
Lake County 35, Gleason 14
South Gibson 26, Martin Westview 19
Greenfield 30, Humboldt 6
Crockett County 28, Obion Central 0
Trenton Peabody 49, Union City 7
Dresden 20, South Fulton 6