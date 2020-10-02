Below is a list of reported high school scores from Friday, October 2nd.
Girls Soccer:
University Heights 1, Madisonville-NH 1
Volleyball:
All "A" Classic State Sectional
Ballard Memorial d. Caldwell County 26-24, 25-16, 17-25, 22-25, 22-20
