LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) _ The top teams in the Kentucky Associated Press high school football polls, with first-place votes, records, total points and previous rankings:
Class 1A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Pikeville (9) 5-1 134 2
2. Newport Central Catholic (4) 6-0 124 3
3. Lou. Holy Cross (1) 5-0 102 4
4. Paintsville - 5-1 99 1
5. Lou. Ky. Country Day - 5-1 83 5
6. Crittenden Co. - 6-1 73 6
7. Raceland - 4-3 56 10
8. Sayre - 7-0 44 8
9. Bethlehem - 5-1 38 7
10. Dayton - 5-2 6 9
Others receiving votes: Williamsburg 4. Bishop Brossart 3. Ludlow 2. Nicholas Co. 2.
Class 2A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Lex. Christian (11) 6-1 134 1
2. Mayfield (1) 6-1 116 2
3. Somerset - 5-1 110 3
4. Beechwood - 5-2 92 5
5. Breathitt Co. (1) 4-0 84 4
6. Hancock Co. (1) 5-0 76 6
7. West Carter - 6-1 51 8
8. Danville - 3-2 44 7
9. Owensboro Catholic - 5-2 30 9
10. Murray - 4-3 16 10
Others receiving votes: Middlesboro 14. Shelby Valley 1. Caldwell Co. 1. Walton-Verona 1.
Class 3A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Elizabethtown (10) 7-0 132 1
2. Ashland Blazer (2) 5-0 124 2
3. Belfry (2) 5-2 118 3
4. Lou. DeSales - 2-2 81 5
5. Mercer Co. - 4-1 67 7
6. Russell - 5-1 61 8
7. Rockcastle Co. - 4-1 59 6
8. Bardstown - 6-1 56 4
9. Lou. Christian Academy - 3-2 39 9
10. Taylor Co. - 6-1 33 10
Others receiving votes: None.
Class 4A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Johnson Central (14) 6-0 140 1
2. Boyle Co. - 5-0 119 2
3. Lou. Central - 5-0 116 3
4. Corbin - 5-1 90 5
5. Franklin Co. - 3-1 81 4
6. Lex. Catholic - 3-2 59 7
7. Russell Co. - 5-0 58 9
8. Holmes - 5-2 27 NR
9. Wayne Co. - 2-3 20 8
10. Letcher County Central - 4-1 17 6
Others receiving votes: Calloway Co. 16. Logan Co. 10. Knox Central 9. Spencer Co. 4. Shelby Co. 2. Allen Co.-Scottsville 1. John Hardin 1.
Class 5A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Cov. Catholic (11) 6-0 134 1
2. South Warren (1) 5-0 120 2
3. Frederick Douglass (1) 4-1 107 3
4. Bowling Green - 5-1 97 4
5. Owensboro (1) 7-0 84 5
6. Scott Co. - 6-0 82 6
7. Pulaski Co. - 6-1 56 8
8. North Bullitt - 5-1 30 10
9. Southwestern - 6-1 28 7
10. South Oldham - 4-1 20 9
Others receiving votes: Lou. Fairdale 10. Graves Co. 2.
Class 6A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Lou. Trinity (13) 5-0 139 1
2. North Hardin (1) 6-0 121 2
3. Lou. Male - 5-1 103 3
4. Lou. DuPont Manual - 3-1 95 4
5. Lex. Bryan Station - 6-1 82 5
6. Lou. St. Xavier - 3-2 75 6
7. Henderson Co. - 4-1 50 10
8. Lou. Ballard - 2-2 38 8
9. Ryle - 4-3 25 9
10. McCracken County - 4-2 17 7
Others receiving votes: Lex. Paul Dunbar 14. Madison Central 8. Dixie Heights 3.
___
All Associated Press members in Kentucky are eligible to participate in the high school football poll. Those who voted for this week's poll are: The Daily Independent, Ashland; Daily News, Bowling Green; Kentucky Enquirer, Cincinnati; The News-Enterprise, Elizabethtown; KPG Football, Owensboro; The Gleaner, Henderson; Lexington Herald-Leader, Lexington; Courier-Journal, Louisville; The Ledger Independent, Maysville; Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer, Owensboro; The Paducah Sun, Paducah; The Commonwealth-Journal, Somerset; Kentucky Today, Louisville; WKYX, Paducah.