LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) _ The top teams in the Kentucky Associated Press high school football polls, with first-place votes, records, total points and previous rankings:

Class 1A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Pikeville (9) 5-1 134 2

2. Newport Central Catholic (4) 6-0 124 3

3. Lou. Holy Cross (1) 5-0 102 4

4. Paintsville - 5-1 99 1

5. Lou. Ky. Country Day - 5-1 83 5

6. Crittenden Co. - 6-1 73 6

7. Raceland - 4-3 56 10

8. Sayre - 7-0 44 8

9. Bethlehem - 5-1 38 7

10. Dayton - 5-2 6 9

Others receiving votes: Williamsburg 4. Bishop Brossart 3. Ludlow 2. Nicholas Co. 2.

Class 2A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Lex. Christian (11) 6-1 134 1

2. Mayfield (1) 6-1 116 2

3. Somerset - 5-1 110 3

4. Beechwood - 5-2 92 5

5. Breathitt Co. (1) 4-0 84 4

6. Hancock Co. (1) 5-0 76 6

7. West Carter - 6-1 51 8

8. Danville - 3-2 44 7

9. Owensboro Catholic - 5-2 30 9

10. Murray - 4-3 16 10

Others receiving votes: Middlesboro 14. Shelby Valley 1. Caldwell Co. 1. Walton-Verona 1.

Class 3A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Elizabethtown (10) 7-0 132 1

2. Ashland Blazer (2) 5-0 124 2

3. Belfry (2) 5-2 118 3

4. Lou. DeSales - 2-2 81 5

5. Mercer Co. - 4-1 67 7

6. Russell - 5-1 61 8

7. Rockcastle Co. - 4-1 59 6

8. Bardstown - 6-1 56 4

9. Lou. Christian Academy - 3-2 39 9

10. Taylor Co. - 6-1 33 10

Others receiving votes: None.

Class 4A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Johnson Central (14) 6-0 140 1

2. Boyle Co. - 5-0 119 2

3. Lou. Central - 5-0 116 3

4. Corbin - 5-1 90 5

5. Franklin Co. - 3-1 81 4

6. Lex. Catholic - 3-2 59 7

7. Russell Co. - 5-0 58 9

8. Holmes - 5-2 27 NR

9. Wayne Co. - 2-3 20 8

10. Letcher County Central - 4-1 17 6

Others receiving votes: Calloway Co. 16. Logan Co. 10. Knox Central 9. Spencer Co. 4. Shelby Co. 2. Allen Co.-Scottsville 1. John Hardin 1.

Class 5A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Cov. Catholic (11) 6-0 134 1

2. South Warren (1) 5-0 120 2

3. Frederick Douglass (1) 4-1 107 3

4. Bowling Green - 5-1 97 4

5. Owensboro (1) 7-0 84 5

6. Scott Co. - 6-0 82 6

7. Pulaski Co. - 6-1 56 8

8. North Bullitt - 5-1 30 10

9. Southwestern - 6-1 28 7

10. South Oldham - 4-1 20 9

Others receiving votes: Lou. Fairdale 10. Graves Co. 2.

Class 6A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Lou. Trinity (13) 5-0 139 1

2. North Hardin (1) 6-0 121 2

3. Lou. Male - 5-1 103 3

4. Lou. DuPont Manual - 3-1 95 4

5. Lex. Bryan Station - 6-1 82 5

6. Lou. St. Xavier - 3-2 75 6

7. Henderson Co. - 4-1 50 10

8. Lou. Ballard - 2-2 38 8

9. Ryle - 4-3 25 9

10. McCracken County - 4-2 17 7

Others receiving votes: Lex. Paul Dunbar 14. Madison Central 8. Dixie Heights 3.

___

All Associated Press members in Kentucky are eligible to participate in the high school football poll. Those who voted for this week's poll are: The Daily Independent, Ashland; Daily News, Bowling Green; Kentucky Enquirer, Cincinnati; The News-Enterprise, Elizabethtown; KPG Football, Owensboro; The Gleaner, Henderson; Lexington Herald-Leader, Lexington; Courier-Journal, Louisville; The Ledger Independent, Maysville; Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer, Owensboro; The Paducah Sun, Paducah; The Commonwealth-Journal, Somerset; Kentucky Today, Louisville; WKYX, Paducah.

