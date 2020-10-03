PADUCAH, KY -- Below is a list of reported high school scores from Saturday, October 10th.
BOYS SOCCER
Murray 6, Logan County 1 - FINAL
Murray 9, Russellville 0 - FINAL
Marshall County 0, McCracken County 0 - FINAL
McCracken County 8, Calloway County 0 - FINAL
GIRLS SOCCER
Caldwell County 2, Madisonville-NH 1 - FINAL
Crittenden County 5, Mayfield 2 - FINAL
VOLLEYBALL
Quad State Tournament
Ballard Memorial 2, Owensboro Catholic 0 - FINAL
Ballard Memorial 2, Warren East 0 - FINAL
Ballard Memorial 2, Todd County Central 0 - FINAL
McCracken County 2, University Heights 0 - FINAL
McCracken County 2, Apollo 0 - FINAL
McCracken County 2, John Hardin 0 - FINAL
Warren East 2, Paducah Tilghman 0 - FINAL