PADUCAH, KY -- Below is a list of reported high school scores from Saturday, October 10th.

BOYS SOCCER

Murray 6, Logan County 1 - FINAL

Murray 9, Russellville 0 - FINAL

Marshall County 0, McCracken County 0 - FINAL

McCracken County 8, Calloway County 0 - FINAL

GIRLS SOCCER

Caldwell County 2, Madisonville-NH 1 - FINAL

Crittenden County 5, Mayfield 2 - FINAL

VOLLEYBALL

Quad State Tournament

Ballard Memorial 2, Owensboro Catholic 0 - FINAL

Ballard Memorial 2, Warren East 0 - FINAL

Ballard Memorial 2, Todd County Central 0 - FINAL

McCracken County 2, University Heights 0 - FINAL

McCracken County 2, Apollo 0 - FINAL

McCracken County 2, John Hardin 0 - FINAL

Warren East 2, Paducah Tilghman 0 - FINAL

