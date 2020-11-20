11/20 Gridiron Glory - Part 1
11/20 Gridiron Glory - Part 2

PADUCAH, KY -- Below is a list of reported high school football scores from Friday, November 20th.

KHSAA

Class 2A Playoffs - 1st Round

Murray 35, Caldwell County 28

Class 3A Playoffs - 1st Round

Paducah Tilghman 53, Trigg County 21

Union County 54, Webster County 26

Class 4A Playoffs - 1st Round

Hopkinsville 21, Calloway County 17

Logan County 50, Hopkins Central 30

Class 5A Playoffs - 1st Round

Graves County 42, Grayson County 19

Owensboro 81, Breckinridge County 8

Class 6A Playoffs - 1st Round

McCracken County 21, Apollo 13

Henderson County 49, Daviess County 42

TSSAA

Class 1A Playoffs - 2nd Round

Lake County 42, West Carroll 8

Class 5A Playoffs - 2nd Round

Henry County 39, Clarksville NE 7

