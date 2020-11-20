PADUCAH, KY -- Below is a list of reported high school football scores from Friday, November 20th.
KHSAA
Class 2A Playoffs - 1st Round
Murray 35, Caldwell County 28
Class 3A Playoffs - 1st Round
Paducah Tilghman 53, Trigg County 21
Union County 54, Webster County 26
Class 4A Playoffs - 1st Round
Hopkinsville 21, Calloway County 17
Logan County 50, Hopkins Central 30
Class 5A Playoffs - 1st Round
Graves County 42, Grayson County 19
Owensboro 81, Breckinridge County 8
Class 6A Playoffs - 1st Round
McCracken County 21, Apollo 13
Henderson County 49, Daviess County 42
TSSAA
Class 1A Playoffs - 2nd Round
Lake County 42, West Carroll 8
Class 5A Playoffs - 2nd Round
Henry County 39, Clarksville NE 7