LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) _ The top teams in the Kentucky Associated Press high school football polls, with first-place votes, records, total points and previous rankings:

Class 1A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Pikeville (13) 5-2 130 1

2. Lou. Ky. Country Day (1) 6-1 123 2

3. Lou. Holy Cross - 6-1 95 4

4. Crittenden Co. - 6-2 93 5

5. Paintsville - 5-2 77 6

(tie) Newport Central Catholic - 6-2 77 3

7. Sayre - 8-0 72 7

8. Bethlehem - 5-2 34 9

9. Nicholas Co. - 5-1 26 10

10. Raceland - 4-5 17 8

Others receiving votes: Williamsburg 10. Bishop Brossart 10. Russellville 4. Ludlow 2.

Class 2A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Lex. Christian (12) 7-1 138 1

2. Mayfield (2) 7-1 118 2

3. Beechwood - 6-2 111 3

4. Somerset - 5-2 93 4

5. West Carter - 7-1 81 5

6. Danville - 4-2 64 6

7. Breathitt Co. - 4-1 60 7

8. Murray - 5-3 39 8

9. Hancock Co. - 5-1 35 9

10. Middlesboro - 6-1 22 10

Others receiving votes: Walton-Verona 5. Caldwell Co. 2. Owensboro Catholic 2.

Class 3A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Elizabethtown (10) 8-0 132 1

2. Ashland Blazer (3) 6-0 128 2

3. Belfry (1) 5-3 103 3

4. Lou. DeSales - 3-2 92 5

(tie) Mercer Co. - 6-1 92 4

6. Bardstown - 6-1 66 6

7. Lou. Christian Academy - 4-2 58 7

8. Taylor Co. - 7-1 44 8

9. Russell - 6-2 32 9

10. Rockcastle Co. - 4-2 13 10

Others receiving votes: Glasgow 6. LaRue Co. 3. Lawrence Co. 1.

Class 4A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Johnson Central (14) 7-0 140 1

2. Boyle Co. - 7-0 122 2

3. Lou. Central - 5-0 113 3

4. Corbin - 6-1 91 4

5. Lex. Catholic - 5-2 83 6

6. Franklin Co. - 5-1 77 5

7. Russell Co. - 6-0 53 7

8. Holmes - 7-2 45 8

9. Letcher County Central - 5-1 23 9

10. Wayne Co. - 4-3 7 NR

(tie) Knox Central - 5-0 7 NR

Others receiving votes: John Hardin 4. Logan Co. 3. Warren East 1. Hopkinsville 1.

Class 5A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. South Warren (7) 5-0 130 2

2. Frederick Douglass (5) 4-1 119 3

3. Owensboro (1) 8-0 101 4

4. Cov. Catholic (1) 7-1 100 1

5. Bowling Green - 5-2 92 T5

6. Scott Co. - 6-0 84 T5

7. Pulaski Co. - 7-1 50 7

8. Southwestern - 8-1 45 8

9. North Bullitt - 6-2 23 9

10. Graves Co. - 6-2 15 10

Others receiving votes: Lou. Fairdale 11.

Class 6A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Lou. Trinity (14) 6-0 140 1

2. North Hardin - 7-0 126 2

3. Lou. Male - 5-1 105 3

4. Lou. DuPont Manual - 3-1 100 4

5. Lex. Bryan Station - 8-1 84 5

6. Lou. St. Xavier - 3-2 70 6

7. Henderson Co. - 6-1 49 7

8. Lou. Ballard - 2-2 36 8

9. Ryle - 6-3 35 9

10. McCracken County - 4-2 19 10

Others receiving votes: Lex. Paul Dunbar 4. Lou. Pleasure Ridge Park 1. Campbell Co. 1.

___

All Associated Press members in Kentucky are eligible to participate in the high school football poll. Those who voted for this week's poll are: The Daily Independent, Ashland; Daily News, Bowling Green; Kentucky Enquirer, Cincinnati; The News-Enterprise, Elizabethtown; KPG Football, Owensboro; The Gleaner, Henderson; Lexington Herald-Leader, Lexington; Courier-Journal, Louisville; The Ledger Independent, Maysville; The Mayfield Messenger, Mayfield; Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer, Owensboro; The Paducah Sun, Paducah; Kentucky Today, Louisville; WKYX, Paducah.

Tags