PADUCAH, KY -- Below is a list of reported high school basketball scores from Friday, February 5th.
BOYS
Carlisle County 62, Ballard Memorial 46
Goreville 74, ZR 32
Westview 62, Crockett County 59
Dresden 70, Gleason 59
Union City 67, South Fulton 60
Mt Vernon 58, Carbondale 24
Centralia 48, Marion 43
Benton 53, Du Quoin 42
GIRLS
Ballard Memorial 65, Carlisle County 51
Fulton County 38, Fulton City 28
Marshall County 67, Calloway County 19
Christian County 55, Trigg County 49
Westview 60, Crockett County 23
Gleason 65, Dresden 44
Union City 58, South Fulton 29
Graves County 55, Mayfield 38