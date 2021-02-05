PADUCAH, KY -- Below is a list of reported high school basketball scores from Friday, February 5th.

BOYS

Carlisle County 62, Ballard Memorial 46

Goreville 74, ZR 32

Westview 62, Crockett County 59

Dresden 70, Gleason 59

Union City 67, South Fulton 60

Mt Vernon 58, Carbondale 24

Centralia 48, Marion 43

Benton 53, Du Quoin 42

GIRLS

Ballard Memorial 65, Carlisle County 51

Fulton County 38, Fulton City 28

Marshall County 67, Calloway County 19

Christian County 55, Trigg County 49

Westview 60, Crockett County 23

Gleason 65, Dresden 44

Union City 58, South Fulton 29

Graves County 55, Mayfield 38

Tags