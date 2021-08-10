PADUCAH, KY -- When it comes to Mayfield high school football, each year the expectations are state championship or bust.
However in 2020, although they finished 7-2, the Cardinals were eliminated by Murray in the second round of the playoff.
It was the first time Mayfield had lost to Murray since 1997, which was the last time the Cardinals failed to make it to the state quarterfinals.
"We were mediocre," Mayfield head coach Joe Morris said. "We were a mediocre football team and we got to get better if we want to get where we need to get. I think they have taken that to heart here in the offseason in the weight room and on the practice field. This is such a fun group to coach and we got a lot of kids out there. We got a lot of kids that competition, probably more competition that we have ever had. A little bit more depth because a lot of guys have worked hard."
The Cardinals will open the 2021 season against Graves County on August 20th.