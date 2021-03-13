  • awells

PADUCAH, KY -- Below is a list of reported high school basketball scores from Saturday, March 13th.

BOYS

1st District Semifinals

Carlisle County 58, Fulton City 30

Fulton County 65, Hickman County 58

2nd District Semifinals

McCracken County 100, Community Christian 43

Paducah Tilghman 74, St Mary 55

3rd District Semifinals

Mayfield 71, Ballard Memorial 37

4th District Semifinals

Murray 61, Calloway County 47

GIRLS

1st District Semifinals

Hickman County 62, Fulton City 42

Carlisle County 68, Fulton County 38

2nd District Semifinals

McCracken County 67, St Mary 21

Paducah Tilghman 77, Community Christian 39

3rd District Semifinals

Mayfield 64, Ballard Memorial 38

4th District Semifinals

Calloway County 59, Murray 52 - OT