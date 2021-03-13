PADUCAH, KY -- Below is a list of reported high school basketball scores from Saturday, March 13th.
BOYS
1st District Semifinals
Carlisle County 58, Fulton City 30
Fulton County 65, Hickman County 58
2nd District Semifinals
McCracken County 100, Community Christian 43
Paducah Tilghman 74, St Mary 55
3rd District Semifinals
Mayfield 71, Ballard Memorial 37
4th District Semifinals
Murray 61, Calloway County 47
GIRLS
1st District Semifinals
Hickman County 62, Fulton City 42
Carlisle County 68, Fulton County 38
2nd District Semifinals
McCracken County 67, St Mary 21
Paducah Tilghman 77, Community Christian 39
3rd District Semifinals
Mayfield 64, Ballard Memorial 38
4th District Semifinals
Calloway County 59, Murray 52 - OT