Below is a list of reported high school scores from Monday, May 31st:
Baseball:
KHSAA
1st District Semifinals
Hickman County 19, Fulton City 0
Carlisle County 11, Fulton County 2
1st District Championship
Carlisle County vs. Hickman County
2nd District Semifinal
St. Mary 6, Paducah Tilghman 2
2nd District Championship
McCracken County vs. St. Mary
3rd District Championship
Graves County 9, Mayfield 0
4th District Championship
Marshall County 14, Calloway County 3
5th District Semifinals
Lyon County 16, Livingston Central 1
Crittenden County 6, Trigg County 1
7th District Semifinals
Madisonville-NH 10, Hopkins Central 0
Caldwell County 17, Dawson Springs 7
8th District Semifinals
Hopkinsville vs. Fort Campbell
Christian County vs. University Heights
Softball:
KHSAA
1st District Semifinal
Hickman County 17, Fulton City 1
1st District Championship
Hickman County 7, Carlisle County 2
2nd District Semifinal
Paducah Tilghman vs. St. Mary
3rd District Championship
Graves County 4, Mayfield 0
4th District Championship
Calloway County 5, Marshall County 5
5th District Semifinals
Lyon County 15, Trigg County 2
Livingston Central 1, Crittenden County 0 (10 Innings)
5th District Championship
Lyon County 16, Livingston Central 0
7th District Semifinals
Madisonville-NH vs. Dawson Springs
Caldwell County vs. Hopkins Central
8th District Semifinals
Christian County 15, Fort Campbell 0
University Heights 12, Hopkinsville 2