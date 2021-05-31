5/31 Softball district tournament highlights

Below is a list of reported high school scores from Monday, May 31st:

Baseball:

KHSAA

1st District Semifinals

Hickman County 19, Fulton City 0

Carlisle County 11, Fulton County 2

1st District Championship

Carlisle County vs. Hickman County

2nd District Semifinal

St. Mary 6, Paducah Tilghman 2

2nd District Championship

McCracken County vs. St. Mary

3rd District Championship

Graves County 9, Mayfield 0

4th District Championship

Marshall County 14, Calloway County 3

5th District Semifinals

Lyon County 16, Livingston Central 1

Crittenden County 6, Trigg County 1

7th District Semifinals

Madisonville-NH 10, Hopkins Central 0

Caldwell County 17, Dawson Springs 7

8th District Semifinals

Hopkinsville vs. Fort Campbell

Christian County vs. University Heights

Softball:

KHSAA

1st District Semifinal

Hickman County 17, Fulton City 1

1st District Championship

Hickman County 7, Carlisle County 2

2nd District Semifinal

Paducah Tilghman vs. St. Mary

3rd District Championship

Graves County 4, Mayfield 0

4th District Championship

Calloway County 5, Marshall County 5

5th District Semifinals

Lyon County 15, Trigg County 2

Livingston Central 1, Crittenden County 0 (10 Innings)

5th District Championship

Lyon County 16, Livingston Central 0

7th District Semifinals

Madisonville-NH vs. Dawson Springs

Caldwell County vs. Hopkins Central

8th District Semifinals

Christian County 15, Fort Campbell 0

University Heights 12, Hopkinsville 2