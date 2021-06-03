PADUCAH, KY -- Below is a list of reported high school baseball and softball scores from Thursday, June 3rd.
BASEBALL
ILLINOIS
2A Region B Quarterfinals
Carmi-White County 8, Johnston City 4
Anna-Jonesboro 17, Hamilton County 7
2A Region A Quarterfinals
Massac County 2, Eldorado 1
1A Region Quarterfinals
Pope County 9, Gallatin County 4
SOFTBALL
Kentucky
2nd District Championship
McCracken County 8, Paducah Tilghman 1
7th District Championship
Madisonville-NH 2, Caldwell County 1
Illinois
1A Region Quarterfinals
Gallatine County 1, Wayne City 0
1A Region Semifinals
Goreville 11, Carrier Mills 0
2A Region Quarterfinals
Anna-Jonesboro 13, Vienna 3
2A Region Semifinals
DuQuoin 10, Murphysboro 5
2A Region Quarterfinals
Harrisburg 8, Eldorado 1
2A Region Semifinals
Carterville 15, Waltonville 1