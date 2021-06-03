PADUCAH, KY -- Below is a list of reported high school baseball and softball scores from Thursday, June 3rd.

BASEBALL

ILLINOIS

2A Region B Quarterfinals

Carmi-White County 8, Johnston City 4

Anna-Jonesboro 17, Hamilton County 7

2A Region A Quarterfinals

Massac County 2, Eldorado 1

1A Region Quarterfinals

Pope County 9, Gallatin County 4

SOFTBALL

Kentucky

2nd District Championship

McCracken County 8, Paducah Tilghman 1

7th District Championship

Madisonville-NH 2, Caldwell County 1

Illinois

1A Region Quarterfinals

Gallatine County 1, Wayne City 0

1A Region Semifinals

Goreville 11, Carrier Mills 0

2A Region Quarterfinals

Anna-Jonesboro 13, Vienna 3

2A Region Semifinals

DuQuoin 10, Murphysboro 5

2A Region Quarterfinals

Harrisburg 8, Eldorado 1

2A Region Semifinals

Carterville 15, Waltonville 1