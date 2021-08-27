8/27 Gridiron Glory - Part 1
8/27 Gridiron Glory - Part 2

Below is a list of reported high school football scores from Friday, August 27th:

KHSAA

Bowling Green 14, McCracken County 10

Graves County 41, Paducah Tilghman 34

South Fulton 20, at Ballard Memorial 6

Marshall County 46, Fulton County 6

Mayfield 21, Hopkinsville 3

Murray 33, Calloway County 27

Crittenden County 53, Webster County 6

Caldwell County 25, Madisonville-NH 14

Trigg County 36, Warren Central 6

Logan County 49, Christian County 6

TSSAA

Beech 17, Henry County 7

Greenfield at Dresden (Saturday)

West Carroll 27, Gleason 21

Trenton Peabody 31, Martin Westview 29

USJ 35, Union City 7

IHSA

Anna-Jonesboro 41, West Frankfort 7

Benton 26, Carterville 6

DuQuoin 18, Chester 7

Harrisburg 34, Cerro Gordo 6

Marion at Herrin (Saturday)

Murphysboro 46, Carbondale 43 (3 OT's)

Nashville 30, Johnston City 8

Farifield 52, Eldorado 0