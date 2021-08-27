Below is a list of reported high school football scores from Friday, August 27th:
KHSAA
Bowling Green 14, McCracken County 10
Graves County 41, Paducah Tilghman 34
South Fulton 20, at Ballard Memorial 6
Marshall County 46, Fulton County 6
Mayfield 21, Hopkinsville 3
Murray 33, Calloway County 27
Crittenden County 53, Webster County 6
Caldwell County 25, Madisonville-NH 14
Trigg County 36, Warren Central 6
Logan County 49, Christian County 6
TSSAA
Beech 17, Henry County 7
Greenfield at Dresden (Saturday)
West Carroll 27, Gleason 21
Trenton Peabody 31, Martin Westview 29
USJ 35, Union City 7
IHSA
Anna-Jonesboro 41, West Frankfort 7
Benton 26, Carterville 6
DuQuoin 18, Chester 7
Harrisburg 34, Cerro Gordo 6
Marion at Herrin (Saturday)
Murphysboro 46, Carbondale 43 (3 OT's)
Nashville 30, Johnston City 8
Farifield 52, Eldorado 0