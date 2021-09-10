Below is a list of reported high school football scores from Friday, September 10th:

Kentucky:

Mayfield 32, McCracken County 14

Fulton County 8, Ballard Memorial 0

Graves County 48, Bullitt East 46

Calloway County 41, Marshall County 20

Union County 53, Murray 28

Caldwell County 9, Crittenden County 0

Trigg County 48, Fort Campbell 16

Madisonville-NH 44, Christian County 14

Bowling Green 38, Hopkinsville 7

Tennessee:

Brentwood 21, Henry County 14

Dresden 34, Gibson County 12

Gleason 49, Scotts Hill 13

Martin Westview 47, Fairview 14

McKenzie 40, Obion Central 14

Union City 28, Trinity Christian 20

Illinois:

Anna-Jonesboro 28, Massac County 27

Carterville 31, Murphysboro 21

DuQuoin 26, Herrin 23

Salem 41, Harrisburg 22

Pinckneyville at Benton (Saturday)

Sparta at West Frankfort (Saturday)

Marion 48, Highland 28

Johnston City 28, Fairfield 26

Flora 35, Eldorado 14

Waterloo 38, Carbondale 14