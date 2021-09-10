Below is a list of reported high school football scores from Friday, September 10th:
Kentucky:
Mayfield 32, McCracken County 14
Fulton County 8, Ballard Memorial 0
Graves County 48, Bullitt East 46
Calloway County 41, Marshall County 20
Union County 53, Murray 28
Caldwell County 9, Crittenden County 0
Trigg County 48, Fort Campbell 16
Madisonville-NH 44, Christian County 14
Bowling Green 38, Hopkinsville 7
Tennessee:
Brentwood 21, Henry County 14
Dresden 34, Gibson County 12
Gleason 49, Scotts Hill 13
Martin Westview 47, Fairview 14
McKenzie 40, Obion Central 14
Union City 28, Trinity Christian 20
Illinois:
Anna-Jonesboro 28, Massac County 27
Carterville 31, Murphysboro 21
DuQuoin 26, Herrin 23
Salem 41, Harrisburg 22
Pinckneyville at Benton (Saturday)
Sparta at West Frankfort (Saturday)
Marion 48, Highland 28
Johnston City 28, Fairfield 26
Flora 35, Eldorado 14
Waterloo 38, Carbondale 14