McCracken County's volleyball team improved to 94-0 against Region 1 teams with their 25-6, 25-10, 25-16 win over Graves County Tuesday night. The Lady Mustangs improve to 3-0 overall on the season. You can see highlights of the match in the video above.
Below is a list of reported high school scores from Tuesday, September 15th.
Boys Soccer:
Murray 2, Mayfield 0 (All "A" Classic)
Caldwell County 2, Hopkins Central 1
Marshall County 2, St. Mary 0
Girls Soccer:
Murray 10, Mayfield 0 (All "A" Classic)
Hopkinsville 1, Christian County 0
Marshall County 8, St. Mary 0
Graves County 2, McCracken County 0
Volleyball:
McCracken County d. Graves County 25-6, 25-10, 25-16
Caldwell County d. Madisonville-NH 25-21, 25-17, 25-13
Christian Fellowship d. Murray 25-14, 25-19, 25-10
Marshall County d. Calloway County 25-13, 25-15, 25-11