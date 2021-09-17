9/17 Gridiron Glory - Part 1
9/17 Gridiron Glory - Part 2

Below is a list of reported high school football scores from Friday, September 17th.

Kentucky:

McCracken County 45, Marshall County 13

Hopkins Central 49, Ballard Memorial 0

South Fulton 26, Fulton County 24

Graves County at Grayson County

Mayfield 56, Calloway County 13

Crittenden County 27, Hancock County 14

Caldwell County 24, Union County 13

Hopkinsville 38, Christian County 0 

Tennessee:

Henry County 48, Clarksville Northwest 0

Dresden 41, Gleason 0

Peabody 42, Greenfield 12

Westview 41, Camden 0

Obion Central 20, Crockett County 19

Union City 14, Gibson County 12

Lake County 42, Humboldt 0

Illinois:

Murphysboro 40, Massac County 19

Nashville 47, Anna-Jonesboro 22

Carterville 28, DuQuoin 26

Harrisburg 45, West Frankfort 0

Benton 39, Herrin 0

Cahokia 30, Marion 8

Johnston City 48, McLeansboro 0

Carbondale 38, Centralia 14