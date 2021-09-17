Below is a list of reported high school football scores from Friday, September 17th.
Kentucky:
McCracken County 45, Marshall County 13
Hopkins Central 49, Ballard Memorial 0
South Fulton 26, Fulton County 24
Graves County at Grayson County
Mayfield 56, Calloway County 13
Crittenden County 27, Hancock County 14
Caldwell County 24, Union County 13
Hopkinsville 38, Christian County 0
Tennessee:
Henry County 48, Clarksville Northwest 0
Dresden 41, Gleason 0
Peabody 42, Greenfield 12
Westview 41, Camden 0
Obion Central 20, Crockett County 19
Union City 14, Gibson County 12
Lake County 42, Humboldt 0
Illinois:
Murphysboro 40, Massac County 19
Nashville 47, Anna-Jonesboro 22
Carterville 28, DuQuoin 26
Harrisburg 45, West Frankfort 0
Benton 39, Herrin 0
Cahokia 30, Marion 8
Johnston City 48, McLeansboro 0
Carbondale 38, Centralia 14