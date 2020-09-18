9/18 Gridiron Glory - Part 1
9/18 Gridiron Glory - Part 2

PADUCAH, KY -- Below, check out the high school football scores from Friday, September 18th.

KENTUCKY

Mayfield 24, Graves County 14

McCracken County 57, Marshall County 0

South Fulton 6, Fulton County 0

Crittenden County 28, Union County 12

Paducah Tilghman 41, Calloway County 14

Murray 41, Trigg County 6

Madisonville-NH 49, Ballard Memorial 0

TENNESSEE

Covington 48, Westview 0

Henry County 55, Clarksville 7

Greenfield 18, Dresden 12

Union City 21, Gibson County 14

Ripley 33, Obion Central 12

West Carroll 54, Gleason 13

