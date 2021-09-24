Below is a list of reported high school football scores from Friday, September 24th:
Kentucky:
Owensboro Apollo 56, McCracken County 49
Henderson County 20, Paducah Tilghman 0
Caldwell County 1, Ballard Memorial 0 (COVID)
Graves County 55, Breckinridge County 7
Mayfield 55, Fort Campbell 0
Calloway County 41, Madisonville 35
Murray 56, Christian County 32
Daviess County 71, Marshall County 7
Union County 50, Crittenden County 22
Logan County 13, Hopkinsville 12
Tennessee:
Henry County 10, South Gibson 0
Dresden 62, South Fulton 0
Trigg County 54, Fulton County 16
Gleason 28, Greenfield 0
Westview 35, Jackson South Side 0
Chester County 20, Obion Central 13
Union City 42, Ripley 41
Peabody 30, Lake County 6
Illinois:
Harrisburg 30, Massac County 22
Carterville 35, Anna-Jonesboro 14
DuQuoin 55, Pinckneyville 0
Murphysboro 35, Herrin 14
Marion 44, Mt Vernon 7
Johnston City 19, Flora 0
McLeansboro 38, Eldorado 14
Benton at West Frankfort (Saturday)