9/24 Gridiron Glory - Part 1
9/24 Gridiron Glory - Part 2

Below is a list of reported high school football scores from Friday, September 24th:

Kentucky:

Owensboro Apollo 56, McCracken County 49

Henderson County 20, Paducah Tilghman 0

Caldwell County 1, Ballard Memorial 0 (COVID)

Graves County 55, Breckinridge County 7

Mayfield 55, Fort Campbell 0 

Calloway County 41, Madisonville 35

Murray 56, Christian County 32

Daviess County 71, Marshall County 7

Union County 50, Crittenden County 22

Logan County 13, Hopkinsville 12

Tennessee:

Henry County 10, South Gibson 0 

Dresden 62, South Fulton 0

Trigg County 54, Fulton County 16

Gleason 28, Greenfield 0 

Westview 35, Jackson South Side 0 

Chester County 20, Obion Central 13

Union City 42, Ripley 41

Peabody 30, Lake County 6

Illinois:

Harrisburg 30, Massac County 22

Carterville 35, Anna-Jonesboro 14

DuQuoin 55, Pinckneyville 0 

Murphysboro 35, Herrin 14

Marion 44, Mt Vernon 7

Johnston City 19, Flora 0 

McLeansboro 38, Eldorado 14

Benton at West Frankfort (Saturday)