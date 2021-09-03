Below is a list of high school football scores from Friday, September 3rd:
Graves County 49, McCracken County 16
Massac County 56, Ballard Memorial 20
Calloway County 42, Fulton County 6
Mayfield 42, Paducah Tilghman 28
Murray 28, Trigg County 20
Northpoint Christian 42, Marshall County 7
Madisonville-NH 33, Crittenden County 20
Hopkinsville 34, Caldwell County 14
Henry County 49, Kenwood 18
Dresden 41, Fayette Academy 0
Gleason 69, Hollow Rock-Bruceton 27
Greenfield 37, Halls 0
Martin Westview 42, Gibson County 6
Jackson North Side 28, Obion Central 14
Union City 48, Houston County 0
Murphysboro 27, Anna-Jonesboro 7
Carterville 46, Herrin 6
Benton 61, Sparta 0
Marion 64, Jersey 29
Johnston City 55, Eldorado 0