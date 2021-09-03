9/3 Gridiron Glory - Part 1
9/3 Gridiron Glory - Part 2

Below is a list of high school football scores from Friday, September 3rd:

Graves County 49, McCracken County 16

Massac County 56, Ballard Memorial 20

Calloway County 42, Fulton County 6

Mayfield 42, Paducah Tilghman 28

Murray 28, Trigg County 20

Northpoint Christian 42, Marshall County 7

Madisonville-NH 33, Crittenden County 20

Hopkinsville 34, Caldwell County 14

Henry County 49, Kenwood 18

Dresden 41, Fayette Academy 0

Gleason 69, Hollow Rock-Bruceton 27

Greenfield 37, Halls 0

Martin Westview 42, Gibson County 6

Jackson North Side 28, Obion Central 14

Union City 48, Houston County 0

Murphysboro 27, Anna-Jonesboro 7

Carterville 46, Herrin 6

Benton 61, Sparta 0

Marion 64, Jersey 29

Johnston City 55, Eldorado 0