La CENTER, KY -- For Ballard Memorial's Bailey Lee, the knee brace she puts on each day serves as a reminder of two years of hard work.
Hard work and determination to get back on the court after suffering a torn ACL after her 8th grade season with the Lady Bombers.
"It was rough," said Lee, who is now a junior at Ballard Memorial. "It was really mentally challenging. I honestly didn't think I would be able to play again and by the grace of God I was."
Originally, Lee was supposed to just miss one year, but after an unsuccessful surgery, a second followed, then a second season on the bench.
"First thing I think of is resilience and toughness," said Lady Bombers head coach Adam Solomon. "She has been tough and always had a positive attitude about everything."
"The thought of not being able to do that and come back was hard to think about," she said. "You had to be positive about it."
So far, Lee has been a huge factor in Ballard Memorial's success on the court. Currently, they remain unbeaten at 8-0 and just last week, won the All "A" 1st Region Championship for the first time since 2014.
But getting back to that level on the court wasn't easy.
"A ton of physical therapy and putting in extra work," said Lee. "Working my butt off to get back."
"She never complains and works hard," Solomon said. "She sets the bar high for everyone else."
In the end, believe it or not, Lee is almost thankful for the entire experience because she learned something very important about herself.
"I got really down on myself, it was hard to push through," said Lee. "Now I am proud of myself for being able to work my way back."
And her old confidence is back as well.
"It has taken a while to get it back, but it is back," she said.
Lee and the Lady Bombers will look to get another step closer to competing for an All "A" State Championship as they will host Caldwell County in the All "A" Sectionals on Friday, October 2nd.