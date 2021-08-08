Allan Cox passed away Sunday after a lengthy illness. Cox is best known for his 21 years with Paducah Tilghman's football program from 1973 to 1993.
Before going to Tilghman, Cox had a Hall of Fame career playing his college football at UT Martin. Sandwiched in the middle of his time on the gridiron was a deployment to Vietnam where Cox won a bronze star with valor for heroism as an infantry platoon leader with the 101st Airborne Division.
Cox was a fiery old-school football coach who demanded excellence from his players. In response, he earned their respect that lasted well beyond their high school years.
"The fact he led a troop of men to the Vietnam War, and brought everybody back home safely, says everything," Randy Wyatt said. Wyatt played for Cox at Paducah Tilghman. "Who does that?"
Allan Cox did, and then he took that leadership to the football field at Paducah Tilghman. After serving as an assistant with the Blue Tornado for ten years, Cox took over the head coaching role in 1983.
Success came often at Tilghman with Cox running the show. He won 106 games in his 11 years, making five trips to the state championship game, and helping the Blue Tornado win it all in 1985.
The storied rivalry between Paducah Tilghman and Mayfield arguably reached its peak when Cox and his Blue Tornado faced Jack Morris and the Cardinals. While Morris was disappointed he lost to Cox seven times in ten years, the Mayfield legend said he had nothing but respect for Cox and the Blue Tornado program.
"We loved playing them," Morris said. "It was tough. It was a nerve-wracking thing to play them. It was a lot of pressure. A lot of our old fans said, 'I'll tell you one thing, you better beat Tilghman once in a while, or you won't be around long.' That's how it was."
After his tenure at Tilghman ended, Cox coached at Madisonville-North Hopkins, and then in his native Florida, before returning to Paducah to lay the first bricks in the foundation of Lone Oak's rebirth for two seasons starting in 2002.
Allan Cox spent a quarter century coaching football to countless kids in west Kentucky. But like any coach that leaves a lasting impact on his players, the wins and losses meant a lot -- but they didn't mean everything.
"It's not about the football," Wyatt said. "It's about the life lessons he taught us through the game of football. I know for me personally, that's what it's all about."
Tributes poured in tonight on social media, including from Pat Gates. Gatesled Crittenden County and Caldwell County to state championships in 1985 and 1998 respectively. Gates wrote on Facebook: "One of the greatest high school football coaches to coach in Western Kentucky. Allan was a great friend and mentor to me as well as many other coaches. RIP my friend."