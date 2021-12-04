Belfry's Isaac Dixon scored what proved to be the game-winning touchdown with 4:58 left as the Pirates rallied past Paducah Tilghman, 33-28, to win the KHSAA Class 3A state championship.
Dixon carried the ball 41 times for 376 yards and five touchdowns to lead the Pirates. Belfry did not attempt a pass in the game.
Tilghman took a 21-13 lead into halftime, as quarterback Jack James connected with Cam Marshall three times in the first half.
Malachi Rider's touchdown with 7:25 to go put Tilghman up 28-27. Rider finished the day with 110 yards on the ground.
The Blue Tornado finish the year with a record of 8-7.