PADUCAH, KY -- In 20 years, Cullan Brown impacted more lives than most of us could ever dream of.
That is a big reason why nearly 100 junior golfers are participating in this weekends Cullan Brown Invitational to celebrate Brown, who passed away in August.
After the first day on the course at Paxton Park, Marshall County's Trinity Beth, who shot a one-under 70, holds a four shot lead on the field over on the girls side of the tournament.
On the boys side of the tournament, three golfers are tied at even par including two-time Kentucky state champion Jay Nimmo and St. Mary's Peyton Purvis.
The final round of the Cullan Brown Invitational will take place on Sunday afternoon at Paxton Park Golf Course.
