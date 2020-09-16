With COVID-19's ever-changing impact on schools, keeping track of high school sports schedules can be a full-time job. Today we saw that schedule hokey-pokey in full effect.
Caldwell County's football team was scheduled to play at Union County on Friday night, but backed out of the game with concerns over too many COVID cases in Union County. Caldwell County Head Coach Will Barnes said, while he tried, he was unable to replacement game for this Friday night. The Tigers will now have an unexpected night off.
Crittenden County was originally scheduled to host Paintsville on Friday. Paintsville's administration deemed there were too many COVID cases in Crittenden County, so they asked the Rockets to come to Paintsville to play instead. That was the plan until Caldwell County backed out of their game with Union County. That caused Crittenden to cancel their game with Paintsville, not to mention a lengthy bus trip, and instead now play at Union County.