PRINCETON, KY -- The Caldwell County Tigers announced on Thursday afternoon that their scheduled game against Glasgow on Friday night would be canceled out of concerns for covid-19.
"We wanted to be extremely cautious and make a decision that was in the best interest of our players and staff," said Caldwell County head coach Will Barnes.
The Tigers had added the game at Glasgow just last month after the original game was supposed to be against Fort Campbell.
Caldwell County is currently 2-2 on the season and will host Murray on October 16th.