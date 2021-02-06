- PADUCAH, KY -- Chico Carter Jr. scored 15 points in the first half, finishing with a career high 23 points, as the Murray State Racers defeated Eastern Kentucky 76-64 on Saturday afternoon.
The Racers offense bounced back in a massive way shooting over 52% from the floor in what looks like their biggest win of the season to this point.
Against Morehead State on Thursday night, the Racers were held to a season low in total points and shot percentage.
"That is where I am really proud of our players response," head coach Matt McMahon said. "Number one, we built this program on great players, but the second which is just as important is, our program has been built on toughness and unselfishness and I thought you saw those things at the level that we need to be today. That is what we were able to have a lot of success on the floor."
KJ Williams provided the lift the Racers needed in the second half scoring 12 of his 18 points.
Tevin Brown also contributed in a big was with 13 points and 10 rebounds.
Murray State will return home next week as they host Southeast Missouri.