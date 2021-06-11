PADUCAH, KY -- Six individual state championships were won by athletes from west Kentucky on Friday at the KHSAA Class 2A State Track and Field Meet.
Paducah Tilghman won two state titles on the girls side by winning the 4x200 and the 4x100 meter relays.
Calloway County's Trystan Wright won the state championship in the 110 meter hurdles.
JaQuellus Martin, from Trigg County, won the state title in the 200 meter dash.
Paducah Tilghman's Landen Fitzgerald won the long jump.
Calloway County's Kaylee Jackson won the UNIFIED state championship in the shot put.
