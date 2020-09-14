PADUCAH, KY -- The Crittenden County Rockets have made a big change to their week two plans for the high school football season as they will now travel to Paintsville this Friday night.
The game between the Rockets and Paintsville was originally set to take place in Marion, Kentucky.
However, after a recent spike in coronavirus cases in Crittenden County, the Paintsville school board decided it was to risky to send its team across the state.
Instead of canceling the game, the Rockets decided that they would make the trip to Paintsville for the game.
Crittenden County will be looking for their first win of the season after falling to Caldwell County 22-0 in their season opener.