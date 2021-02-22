Crittenden County got a game-high 24 points from Taylor Guess as the Lady Rockets beat Murray, 64-53, in the opening round of the All "A" Classic state tournament.
The Lady Rockets led 36-27 at the half and never gave up the lead the rest of the way.
Makenzie Turley led Murray with 16 points.
Crittenden County will host the winner of Hancock County and Metcalfe County in the state quarterfinals.
