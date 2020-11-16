Fulton County Head Football Coach James Bridges confirmed Monday his Pilots will not be travelling to Russellville Friday for the opening round of the KHSAA Class 1A Playoffs. Due to COVID-related reasons, Bridges said his team has had to opt out of the playoffs.
Russellville will now have a first round bye, before playing at Crittenden County next week.
Fulton County joins Ballard Memorial and Marshall County as local schools that have opted out of the football playoffs for COVID-related reasons.