Graves County got a game-high 30 points from senior Drew Thompson to help the Eagles beat Carlisle County 78-60 Tuesday night at the Eagles' nest.

Graves County led by two at the half, but quickly pushed the lead to double-figures behind a pair of three-pointers from Thompson. The win was the Eagles' fifth-straight as they improved to 9-4 on the season. Graves County is scheduled to host Mayfield on Friday.

Carlisle County falls to 8-4 on the season. The Comets are scheduled to travel to Murray on Thursday.

Below is a list of the rest of reported high school scores from Tuesday, February 9th:

BOYS

Massac County 65, Murphysboro 64 (OT)

Bradford 70, Gleason 39

Obion Central 64, South Gibson 61

Union City 58, Gleason 47

Meridian 84, Elverado 35

GIRLS

Greenfield 38, Bradford 32

South Fulton 60, Lake County 45

Obion Central 56, South Gibson 51

Union City 45, Gleason 39