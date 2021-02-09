Weather Alert

...Prolonged wintry precipitation event expected later Tonight through Thursday... .A significant wintry precipitation event is expected to return across the Quad State later tonight and persist through Thursday. At this time, significant and dangerous ice accumulations are expected by Thursday morning, especially over parts of west Kentucky, the southern tip of Illinois, and the Delta region of southeast Missouri. However, notable ice accumulation is possible over the remainder of southern Illinois, southeast Missouri, and southwest Indiana. ...ICE STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 PM CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Significant icing expected. Total ice accumulations of two tenths to a half inch possible with the highest amounts along the southern portions of the Kentucky Pennyrile and Purchase Area. Additionally, up to a quarter inch of sleet is possible Thursday. * WHERE...Along and south of a line extending from Doniphan, Missouri, northeastward to Eddyville, Illinois, then eastward to Calhoun, Kentucky. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 6 PM CST Thursday with most of the precipitation occurring Wednesday night through Thursday. * IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are possible due to the ice. Hazardous travel conditions are expected and could impact the morning or evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Prepare for possible power outages. Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. &&