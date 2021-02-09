Graves County got a game-high 30 points from senior Drew Thompson to help the Eagles beat Carlisle County 78-60 Tuesday night at the Eagles' nest.
Graves County led by two at the half, but quickly pushed the lead to double-figures behind a pair of three-pointers from Thompson. The win was the Eagles' fifth-straight as they improved to 9-4 on the season. Graves County is scheduled to host Mayfield on Friday.
Carlisle County falls to 8-4 on the season. The Comets are scheduled to travel to Murray on Thursday.
Below is a list of the rest of reported high school scores from Tuesday, February 9th:
BOYS
Massac County 65, Murphysboro 64 (OT)
Bradford 70, Gleason 39
Obion Central 64, South Gibson 61
Union City 58, Gleason 47
Meridian 84, Elverado 35
GIRLS
Greenfield 38, Bradford 32
South Fulton 60, Lake County 45
Obion Central 56, South Gibson 51
Union City 45, Gleason 39