Graves County's girls overcame a slow offensive start to rally past McCracken County 46-42 Tuesday night at the Eagles' nest.
The Lady Eagles scored just 12 first half points, but their defense kept the deficit at just six heading to the locker room. Graves County rallied in the second half behind 23 points from Avery Myatt to get the win.
With the win, Graves County improves to 17-2 on the year. They'll close out the regular season with Owensboro Apollo on Friday.
McCracken County falls to 11-7 on the season as they'll now turn their attention to the 2nd District Tournament.
Below is a list of the rest of Tuesday's reported high school basketball scores.
Girls:
Carlisle County 43, Fulton City 20
Crittenden County 58, Mayfield 51
Fulton County 55, Community Christian 43
Livingston Central 57, Dawson Springs 42
Lyon County 64, Christian Fellowship 43
Boys:
Massac County 51, Benton 48
Mt. Vernon 43, Marion 40
Carlisle County 66, Fulton City 44
Graves County 69, Christian Fellowship 58
Trigg County 72, St. Mary 70 (2OT)
Livingston Central 79, Community Christian 69
Cobden 68, Century 26