Graves County made an unearned run in the second-inning hold up as they knocked third-ranked McCracken County, 1-0, Monday night at Edward Jones Field.
With the win Graves County improves to 7-1 on the season, while the Mustangs fall to 7-1.
McCracken County is now 74-6 all-time vs. Region 1 opponents. Graves County has given the Mustangs three of those six losses.
Below are the rest of Monday's reported high school scores:
Baseball
Carlisle County 11, Fulton County 1
Murray 17, Fulton City 0
Caldwell County 10, Fort Campbell 0
Livingston Central 9, Dawson Springs 1
University Heights 3, Lyon County 1
Calloway County 10, Christian County 0
Softball
Hickman County 15, Community Christian 0
Caldwell County 15, Fort Campbell 0