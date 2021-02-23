Graves County closed the game with a 10-0 run to edge Murray 46-42 Tuesday night at the Eagles' Nest. Avery Myatt led Graves County with 20 points as the Lady Eagles improved to 13-1 on the season. Murray fell to 7-5 on the season.
Here's a list of reported scores from Tuesday night:
Girls:
Caldwell County 57, Dawson Springs 23
Calloway County 41, Mayfield 37
Christian Fellowship 55, Fulton City 43
Crittenden County 68, Lyon County 57
Fulton County 45, Community Christian 30
Marshall County 46, Henderson County 45
Trigg County 48, Livingston Central 31
Massac County 53, Marion 47 (OT)
Boys:
Caldwell County 72, Dawson Springs 67
Christian Fellowship 76, Fulton City 68
Fulton County 79, Community Christian 45
Lyon County 86, Crittenden County 56
Murray 83, Union County 67
Paducah Tilghman 76, Webster County 64
St. Mary 62, Carlisle County 48
Massac County 60, West Frankfort 31