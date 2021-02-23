Graves County closed the game with a 10-0 run to edge Murray 46-42 Tuesday night at the Eagles' Nest. Avery Myatt led Graves County with 20 points as the Lady Eagles improved to 13-1 on the season. Murray fell to 7-5 on the season.

Here's a list of reported scores from Tuesday night:

Girls:

Caldwell County 57, Dawson Springs 23

Calloway County 41, Mayfield 37

Christian Fellowship 55, Fulton City 43

Crittenden County 68, Lyon County 57

Fulton County 45, Community Christian 30

Marshall County 46, Henderson County 45

Trigg County 48, Livingston Central 31

Massac County 53, Marion 47 (OT)

Boys:

Caldwell County 72, Dawson Springs 67

Christian Fellowship 76, Fulton City 68

Fulton County 79, Community Christian 45

Lyon County 86, Crittenden County 56

Murray 83, Union County 67

Paducah Tilghman 76, Webster County 64

St. Mary 62, Carlisle County 48

Massac County 60, West Frankfort 31

Tags