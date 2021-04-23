PADUCAH, KY -- The Hickman County Lady Falcon softball team jumped on a bus Friday morning bound for this years All "A" Classic State Softball Tournament.
Before getting on the bus the Lady Falcons held their traditional walk through the school as they were cheered on by their fellow classmates.
This is the second straight year, not counting last seasons lost year due to covid, for Hickman County to make the trip to the All "A" State Tournament.
"We hope this continues as long as it can," head coach Lisa Britton said. "That is the first thing that we put down on our team list and accomplishments for every year and being back at it again is a huge accomplishment for the girls and we are excited."
Hickman County will face Bethlehem at 10:30am on Saturday morning in their first of three scheduled pool play games.
If the weather forces a postponement on Saturday, the tournament will move to a traditional bracket style tournament to be played on Sunday.