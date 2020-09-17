PADUCAH, KY -- Friday night's scheduled rivalry game between Hopkinsville and Christian County will not take place after several players have been quarantined for Covid-19 contact.
Christian County Public Schools Superintendent Chris Bentzel saying, "with some players quarantined for covid-19 contact, the game is postponed until a later date. The delay will allow players under quarantine to return at full strength."
The game is said to be rescheduled at a later date.
Both Hopkinsville and Christian County have played each of the last 49 years, with the last year they didn't play coming back in 1969.