Below is a list of reported high school scores from Tuesday, October 20th.
Girls Soccer:
KHSAA
Region 1 Semifinals
Murray 4, McCracken County 3 (2 OT)
Marshall County 3, St. Mary 0
Region 2 Quarterfinals
Trigg County 1, Webster County 0
Madisonville-NH 8, Christian County 0
Boys Soccer:
KHSAA
Region 1 Semifinals
Marshall County 3, St. Mary 0
McCracken County 4, Murray 0
Region 2 Quarterfinals
Hopkins Central 3, Trigg County 2
Henderson County 4, Christian County 0
Madisonville-NH 10, Webster County 0
University Heights 7, Lyon County 0
Volleyball:
KHSAA
1st District Championship
Carlisle County d. Hickman County 25-14, 25-10, 24-26, 25-13
2nd District Semifinals
Paducah Tilghman d. Community Christian 25-10, 25-9, 25-11
3rd District Semifinals
Graves County d. Mayfield 25-12, 25-12, 25-12
3rd District Championship
Ballard Memorial d. Graves County 25-23, 25-21, 25-20
5th District Semifinals
Livingston Central d. Trigg County 25-10, 25-19, 25-13
5th District Championship
Crittenden County d. Livingston Central
7th District Semifinals
Madisonville-NH d. Hopkins Central 25-13, 25-8, 25-17
8th District Semifinals
University Heights d. Hopkinsville 25-21, 22-25, 25-13, 25-27, 15-12
TSSAA
Class 1A State Tournament
Watertown d. Union City 25-4, 25-11, 25-14