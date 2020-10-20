Below is a list of reported high school scores from Tuesday, October 20th.

Girls Soccer:

KHSAA

Region 1 Semifinals

Murray 4, McCracken County 3 (2 OT)

Marshall County 3, St. Mary 0

Region 2 Quarterfinals

Trigg County 1, Webster County 0

Madisonville-NH 8, Christian County 0

Boys Soccer:

KHSAA

Region 1 Semifinals

Marshall County 3, St. Mary 0

McCracken County 4, Murray 0

Region 2 Quarterfinals

Hopkins Central 3, Trigg County 2

Henderson County 4, Christian County 0

Madisonville-NH 10, Webster County 0

University Heights 7, Lyon County 0

Volleyball:

KHSAA

1st District Championship

Carlisle County d. Hickman County 25-14, 25-10, 24-26, 25-13

2nd District Semifinals

Paducah Tilghman d. Community Christian 25-10, 25-9, 25-11

3rd District Semifinals

Graves County d. Mayfield 25-12, 25-12, 25-12

3rd District Championship

Ballard Memorial d. Graves County 25-23, 25-21, 25-20

5th District Semifinals

Livingston Central d. Trigg County 25-10, 25-19, 25-13

5th District Championship

Crittenden County d. Livingston Central

7th District Semifinals

Madisonville-NH d. Hopkins Central 25-13, 25-8, 25-17

8th District Semifinals

University Heights d. Hopkinsville 25-21, 22-25, 25-13, 25-27, 15-12

TSSAA

Class 1A State Tournament

Watertown d. Union City 25-4, 25-11, 25-14

