  • awells

PADUCAH, KY -- Below is a list of reported high school football scores from Friday, October 30th.

KENTUCKY

Muhlenberg 46, Ballard Memorial 0 

Caldwell County 56, Trigg County 17

Henderson County 10, Crittenden County 9 

Mayfield 31, Madisonville-NH 0

Graves County 28, Marshall County 0 

Hopkinsville 21, Christian County 12

Murray 33, Calloway County 6

Russellville 21, Fulton County 20

TENNESSEE

Henry County 48, Clarksville NW 0

Union City 56, Halls 0

Humboldt 20, Dresden 12

Milan 29, Westview 6

West Carroll 33, Greenfield 14

