PADUCAH, KY -- Below is a list of reported high school football scores from Friday, October 30th.
KENTUCKY
Muhlenberg 46, Ballard Memorial 0
Caldwell County 56, Trigg County 17
Henderson County 10, Crittenden County 9
Mayfield 31, Madisonville-NH 0
Graves County 28, Marshall County 0
Hopkinsville 21, Christian County 12
Murray 33, Calloway County 6
Russellville 21, Fulton County 20
TENNESSEE
Henry County 48, Clarksville NW 0
Union City 56, Halls 0
Humboldt 20, Dresden 12
Milan 29, Westview 6
West Carroll 33, Greenfield 14