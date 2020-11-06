featured 11/6 Gridiron Glory Jeff Bidwell Nov 6, 2020 Nov 6, 2020 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email awells Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Below is a list of reported high school football scores from Friday, November 6th.KHSAAMuhlenberg County 27, Fulton County 14Trigg County 42, Warren Central 24Henderson County 51, Marshall County 21 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Gridiron Glory Weather Forecast Currently in Paducah 48°F Clear 73°F / 43°F Photo Galleries Dog Walking Weather Photos 2020 Weather Window Photos 2020 GALLERY: What do the lines look like at the polls on Election Day? Top Stories Articles Videos ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Big Blue Box Submit a News Tip Request a News Story Dub Send Us Your Birthday © Copyright 2020 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.