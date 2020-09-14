LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) _ The top teams in the Kentucky Associated Press high school football polls, with first-place votes, records, and total points:
Class 1A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP
1. Pikeville (9) 1-0 98
2. Paintsville - 1-0 81
3. Lou. Ky. Country Day - 0-0 70
4. Newport Central Catholic (1) 1-0 65
5. Lou. Holy Cross - 1-0 50
6. Williamsburg - 0-0 43
7. Raceland - 0-1 38
8. Bethlehem - 1-0 24
9. Hazard - 0-1 18
10. Crittenden Co. - 0-1 16
Others receiving votes: Pineville 13. Campbellsville 10. Nicholas Co. 8. Eminence 6. Bracken Co. 3. Dayton 2. Bishop Brossart 2. Frankfort 1. Lynn Camp 1. Sayre 1.
Class 2A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP
1. Somerset (6) 1-0 94
2. Beechwood (1) 1-0 84
3. Lex. Christian (3) 1-0 82
4. Breathitt Co. - 1-0 58
5. Mayfield - 0-1 42
6. Caldwell Co. - 1-0 40
7. Owensboro Catholic - 1-0 36
8. Murray - 1-0 34
9. Danville - 0-0 27
10. West Carter - 1-0 17
Others receiving votes: Middlesboro 10. Shelby Valley 6. Newport 6. Leslie Co. 5. Cov. Holy Cross 4. McLean Co. 3. Lloyd Memorial 2.
Class 3A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP
1. Belfry (9) 1-0 90
2. Lou. Christian Academy - 1-0 80
3. Ashland Blazer - 0-0 65
4. Lou. DeSales - 0-1 55
(tie) Elizabethtown - 1-0 55
6. Bardstown - 1-0 42
7. Taylor Co. - 1-0 28
8. Bell Co. - 0-1 24
9. Russell - 1-0 22
10. Glasgow - 1-0 15
Others receiving votes: Paducah Tilghman 12. LaRue Co. 4. Pike Co. Central 2. Floyd Central 1.
Class 4A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP
1. Johnson Central (8) 1-0 89
2. Boyle Co. (1) 1-0 81
3. Lou. Central - 0-0 63
4. Lex. Catholic - 0-0 54
(tie) Franklin Co. - 1-0 54
6. Hopkinsville - 1-0 39
7. Corbin - 0-1 33
8. Wayne Co. - 0-1 24
9. Logan Co. - 1-0 20
10. Knox Central - 1-0 12
Others receiving votes: John Hardin 6. Franklin-Simpson 6. Shelby Co. 4. Harlan Co. 3. Letcher County Central 3. Madisonville-North Hopkins 3. Holmes 1.
Class 5A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP
1. Cov. Catholic (5) 1-0 86
2. Bowling Green (4) 1-0 82
3. South Warren - 1-0 62
4. Frederick Douglass - 0-1 57
5. Owensboro - 1-0 56
6. Scott Co. - 1-0 42
7. South Oldham - 0-0 24
8. Highlands - 0-1 21
9. Southwestern - 1-0 20
10. Conner - 1-0 16
Others receiving votes: Graves Co. 11. Madison Southern 4. North Bullitt 4. Greenwood 3. Cooper 2. Pulaski Co. 2. Christian Co. 2. Lou. Fairdale 1.
Class 6A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP
1. Lou. Trinity (9) 1-0 90
2. Lou. Male - 0-0 75
(tie) North Hardin - 1-0 75
4. Lou. DuPont Manual - 0-0 60
5. Simon Kenton - 1-0 45
6. Lou. St. Xavier - 0-1 37
7. Lou. Ballard - 0-0 34
8. McCracken County - 1-0 32
9. Lou. Fern Creek - 0-0 27
10. George Rogers Clark - 0-0 7
Others receiving votes: Ryle 5. Central Hardin 3. Oldham Co. 3. Lex. Tates Creek 2.
___ All Associated Press members in Kentucky are eligible to participate in the high school football poll. Those who voted for this week's poll are: Daily News, Bowling Green; Times-Tribune, Corbin; KPG Football, Owensboro; Daily Enterprise, Harlan; The Gleaner, Henderson; Lexington Herald-Leader, Lexington; Courier-Journal, Louisville; The Ledger Independent, Maysville; Kentucky Today, Louisville; WKYX, Paducah.