LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) _ The top teams in the Kentucky Associated Press high school football polls, with first-place votes, records, and total points:

Class 1A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP

1. Pikeville (9) 1-0 98

2. Paintsville - 1-0 81

3. Lou. Ky. Country Day - 0-0 70

4. Newport Central Catholic (1) 1-0 65

5. Lou. Holy Cross - 1-0 50

6. Williamsburg - 0-0 43

7. Raceland - 0-1 38

8. Bethlehem - 1-0 24

9. Hazard - 0-1 18

10. Crittenden Co. - 0-1 16

Others receiving votes: Pineville 13. Campbellsville 10. Nicholas Co. 8. Eminence 6. Bracken Co. 3. Dayton 2. Bishop Brossart 2. Frankfort 1. Lynn Camp 1. Sayre 1.

Class 2A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP

1. Somerset (6) 1-0 94

2. Beechwood (1) 1-0 84

3. Lex. Christian (3) 1-0 82

4. Breathitt Co. - 1-0 58

5. Mayfield - 0-1 42

6. Caldwell Co. - 1-0 40

7. Owensboro Catholic - 1-0 36

8. Murray - 1-0 34

9. Danville - 0-0 27

10. West Carter - 1-0 17

Others receiving votes: Middlesboro 10. Shelby Valley 6. Newport 6. Leslie Co. 5. Cov. Holy Cross 4. McLean Co. 3. Lloyd Memorial 2.

Class 3A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP

1. Belfry (9) 1-0 90

2. Lou. Christian Academy - 1-0 80

3. Ashland Blazer - 0-0 65

4. Lou. DeSales - 0-1 55

(tie) Elizabethtown - 1-0 55

6. Bardstown - 1-0 42

7. Taylor Co. - 1-0 28

8. Bell Co. - 0-1 24

9. Russell - 1-0 22

10. Glasgow - 1-0 15

Others receiving votes: Paducah Tilghman 12. LaRue Co. 4. Pike Co. Central 2. Floyd Central 1.

Class 4A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP

1. Johnson Central (8) 1-0 89

2. Boyle Co. (1) 1-0 81

3. Lou. Central - 0-0 63

4. Lex. Catholic - 0-0 54

(tie) Franklin Co. - 1-0 54

6. Hopkinsville - 1-0 39

7. Corbin - 0-1 33

8. Wayne Co. - 0-1 24

9. Logan Co. - 1-0 20

10. Knox Central - 1-0 12

Others receiving votes: John Hardin 6. Franklin-Simpson 6. Shelby Co. 4. Harlan Co. 3. Letcher County Central 3. Madisonville-North Hopkins 3. Holmes 1.

Class 5A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP

1. Cov. Catholic (5) 1-0 86

2. Bowling Green (4) 1-0 82

3. South Warren - 1-0 62

4. Frederick Douglass - 0-1 57

5. Owensboro - 1-0 56

6. Scott Co. - 1-0 42

7. South Oldham - 0-0 24

8. Highlands - 0-1 21

9. Southwestern - 1-0 20

10. Conner - 1-0 16

Others receiving votes: Graves Co. 11. Madison Southern 4. North Bullitt 4. Greenwood 3. Cooper 2. Pulaski Co. 2. Christian Co. 2. Lou. Fairdale 1.

Class 6A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP

1. Lou. Trinity (9) 1-0 90

2. Lou. Male - 0-0 75

(tie) North Hardin - 1-0 75

4. Lou. DuPont Manual - 0-0 60

5. Simon Kenton - 1-0 45

6. Lou. St. Xavier - 0-1 37

7. Lou. Ballard - 0-0 34

8. McCracken County - 1-0 32

9. Lou. Fern Creek - 0-0 27

10. George Rogers Clark - 0-0 7

Others receiving votes: Ryle 5. Central Hardin 3. Oldham Co. 3. Lex. Tates Creek 2.

___ All Associated Press members in Kentucky are eligible to participate in the high school football poll. Those who voted for this week's poll are: Daily News, Bowling Green; Times-Tribune, Corbin; KPG Football, Owensboro; Daily Enterprise, Harlan; The Gleaner, Henderson; Lexington Herald-Leader, Lexington; Courier-Journal, Louisville; The Ledger Independent, Maysville; Kentucky Today, Louisville; WKYX, Paducah.

