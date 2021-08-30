PADUCAH, KY -- Despite wet field conditions, both the Murray boy's and girl's soccer teams defeated St. Mary on Monday night to win All "A" region championships.
The Lady Tigers delt with a downpour in the middle of their game to pull away with a 5-1 win over the Lady Vikings.
Later in the night, the Tigers battled back and fourth with St. Mary to hold on and win 2-1.
The Murray boy's will now face University Heights in the All "A" state sectionals at a date to be determined.
The Murray girl's will face University Heights on September 11th in the All "A" state sectional.