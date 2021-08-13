PADUCAH, KY -- The Crittenden County Rockets became the first high school football team to forfeit a game this season after dealing with Covid-19 related issues.
The Rockets announcing on Friday that their scheduled season opener at home against Murray would be canceled. By rule, that gives Murray the win and start the season 1-0.
"It is tough because they have worked so hard to this point," said first year Crittenden County head coach Gaige Courtney. "I think that it is communication, giving them positive messages and trying to keep them busy, the ones that are doing fine."
Courtney said his goal during their time apart in the quarantine is to keep his players as active as they can be.
"Get them outside, getting their workouts in, staying in shape, staying focused, look at game film, staying engaged for however long this lasts," Courtney said. "I think it is that and just the communication between them and just making sure that we understand that this will pass as well. We will be right back. It is not ideal, but who knows what will happen. Maybe we will pick up a game here and maybe this is just a week one bye for us. We don't know that. We just stay positive and control what we can control."
The Rockets will now open the season on August 27th when they host Webster County.