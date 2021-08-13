PADUCAH, KY -- Local high school football coaches voted Mayfield's Jax Rogers the #6 Player of Gridiron Glory in 2021. Here's what they had to say about him:
Crittenden County's Gaige Courtney: "I have been hearing about him forever and had a chance to see him a few times. Physical, fit the run, you can hear him out there communicating and being a real leader for his team. I love what that kid brings to the team."
Dresden's Keith Hodge: "Just a big strong kid that is obviously going to play at the next level and do big things. He is a kid that if you don't plan for him he is going to make you pay."
McCracken County's Marc Clark: "He is going to have something that he has to prove this year. A hungry Jax Rogers is an even scarier Jax Rogers."