Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 435 IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT FRIDAY FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 16 COUNTIES IN SOUTHERN ILLINOIS ALEXANDER FRANKLIN GALLATIN HAMILTON HARDIN JACKSON JEFFERSON JOHNSON MASSAC PERRY POPE PULASKI SALINE UNION WHITE WILLIAMSON IN INDIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 1 COUNTY IN SOUTHWEST INDIANA POSEY IN KENTUCKY THIS WATCH INCLUDES 8 COUNTIES IN WESTERN KENTUCKY BALLARD CARLISLE CRITTENDEN HENDERSON LIVINGSTON MCCRACKEN UNION WEBSTER IN MISSOURI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 7 COUNTIES IN SOUTHEAST MISSOURI BOLLINGER CAPE GIRARDEAU MISSISSIPPI NEW MADRID PERRY SCOTT STODDARD THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BARDWELL, BLOOMFIELD, CAIRO, CAPE GIRARDEAU, CARBONDALE, CARMI, CHARLESTON, DIXON, ELIZABETHTOWN, GOLCONDA, HARRISBURG, HENDERSON, HERRIN, JACKSON, JONESBORO, MARBLE HILL, MARION, MCLEANSBORO, METROPOLIS, MORGANFIELD, MOUND CITY, MOUNT VERNON, MURPHYSBORO, NEW MADRID, PADUCAH, PERRYVILLE, PINCKNEYVILLE, POSEYVILLE, SHAWNEETOWN, SIKESTON, SMITHLAND, VIENNA, WEST FRANKFORT, AND WICKLIFFE.