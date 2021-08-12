PADUCAH, KY -- Local high school football coaches voted Graves County's Clint McKee the #7 Player of Gridiron Glory in 2021. Here's what they had to say about him:
Mayfield's Joe Morris: "One guy is not bringing him down. You need two or three guys to get to him or he is going to get five or six yards."
McCracken County's Marc Clark: "Once he gets out of that trash, you see him separating from folks. I have been super impressed with watching him on film and everything he has done over the last few years."
Marshall County's Steve Ethridge: "He can run around you, run through you, great catching the ball, just overall great player."
Paducah Tilghman's Sean Thompson: "Hard worker. When you watch him on film, he is really powerful. When he runs the ball he carries the load. They do a lot through him."