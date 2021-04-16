PADUCAH, KY -- On Friday afternoon at Reed Conder Gymnasium the Marshall County Lady Marshals were able to celebrate their run during this years KHSAA Girl's Sweet 16.
They did so in front of hundreds of their biggest fans, friends and family members.
"Being out here today and seeing everybody, it is just a great feeling," senior Cayson Conner said. "This is a great community to be a part of."
It was a chance to celebrate a historic run during the state tournament that resulted in Marshall County's first appearance in the state championship game in 37 years.
"When they talk about the statistics about how long it has been since we have been here, I am starting to feel more proud," junior Halle Langhi said.
"We made history," said senior Layne Pea. "It really hasn't sunk in yet."
But it will.
All they have to do is ask those who have been apart of a team just like them. Like one the state championship teams for the Lady Marshals back in 1982 and 1984.
"I remember pulling up to EKU and seeing all of the fans cheering us on," Shawna Smith said, who was a member of the 1982 state title team. "Those are still some of my fondest memories I have of my career."
"It is memories you have for a lifetime," former Marshall County girl's coach Howard Beth said. "Not just something that you have for a moment."