PADUCAH, KY -- Marshall County's Jay Nimmo and Sophie Galloway were named this years WPSD/Biokinetics Athlete's of the Year on Monday afternoon.
Nimmo, a senior at Marshall County, was just the third person in the last 60 years to win back-to-back KHSAA State Golf Championships.
Nimmo won his first in 2019, then his second one this past fall in a playoff. He also won three straight first region championships.
He will next compete at the collegiate level at Mississippi State.
Galloway, also a senior at Marshall County, is a duel sport athlete in both track and field and basketball.
But it is in track and field where she has become a force, winning eight state championships since her 8th grade year.
Those championships have come in the triple jump, long jump, and 100 meter hurdles.
Galloway also was a key member of the Marshall County Lady Marshals basketball team that made a run to this years state championship game.
She will compete at the next level at the University of Tennessee.