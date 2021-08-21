PADUCAH, KY -- The Paducah Tilghman Blue Tornado overcame a halftime deficit to defeat McCracken County 35-27 on Saturday night to earn their third straight win in the "Rumble on the River."
The Blue Tornado took an early 12-0 lead over the Mustangs early in the second quarter. McCracken County would outscore Tilghman 20-6 the rest of the quarter to take a 20-18 lead at halftime.
Paducah Tilghman would not be phased in the second half quickly taking the lead. Both teams would trade scores from there until the Blue Tornado eventually pulled away to win their third straight in the series.
They now lead the series 5-3.