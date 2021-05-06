PADUCAH, KY -- St Mary junior Rocco Zakutney is one step closer to qualifying for the 2021 US Open following a top-4 finish at the US Open Local Qualifier on Wednesday afternoon in Georgetown, KY.
Zakutney shot a 3-under 69 at Cherry Blossom Golf Club to be one of six golfers to advance to the next round of qualifying.
"Maybe when I qualify for the next one I might have to pinch myself," Zakutney said. "I am not going to say I never thought I was good enough, because I always go into any tournament thinking you have to be ready to win. Qualifying for the next one, that would be pretty surprising. If I do that, I would go insane probably."
Zakutney will now be one of 800 golfers around the country to advance to the US Open Final Qualifiers that will take place either on May 24th or June 7th at one of 11 courses around the country.
Of those 800 golfers, only 55 will advance to the US Open, which will take place on June 17th at Torrey Pines.